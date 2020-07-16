Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $652,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 425.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 773,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 626,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,446,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,696,000 after buying an additional 388,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,363,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,376,000 after buying an additional 328,219 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 362,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 320,440 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,765,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. 154,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,024. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.