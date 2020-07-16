Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New $656,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCR traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. 44,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,005. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

