Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. 94,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,958. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.