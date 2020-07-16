Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,189 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.4% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,696,000 after buying an additional 1,267,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $196,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $261.24. The stock had a trading volume of 42,683,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,083,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $269.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

