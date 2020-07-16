Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,390,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,552,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 240,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,757,000 after buying an additional 92,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,193,000 after buying an additional 90,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,205,000.

VDC stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.31. The stock had a trading volume of 76,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.78. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $120.70 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

