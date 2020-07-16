Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 5.73% of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYV. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,359,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SYV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.44. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $74.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.