Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $166.41. 5,557,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,065,239. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.58. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.96 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.