Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $786.00 to $1,127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $866.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $715.04.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $19.97 on Wednesday, hitting $954.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,605. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,074.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $863.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -824.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.