Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,577,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $151,561,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,061 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $76,245,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $56,327,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

WPM traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. 1,843,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 174.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $254.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

