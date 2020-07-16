Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.03. 317,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,108. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $64.66.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.