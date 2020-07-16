Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 5,046 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.55. 1,630,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $108.45. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $751,131.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,410.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $486,438.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,102 shares of company stock worth $8,853,507 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura lifted their price target on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.