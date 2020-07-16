Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.70. 723,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,563. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

