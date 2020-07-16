D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.