D. Scott Neal Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. First Trust International IPO ETF makes up 0.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. First Trust International IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $55.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

