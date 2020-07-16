D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up about 0.4% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 570.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 133,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 113,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 99,999 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 56,716 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2,154.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 40,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.92. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $64.83 and a 1-year high of $166.50.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

