D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 4,462 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

D. Scott Neal Inc. reduced its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for approximately 0.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $9,386,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth about $107,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 24.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QLD stock opened at $163.82 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $175.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.07.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

