D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,233,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $205.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

