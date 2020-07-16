D. Scott Neal Inc. Takes $4.30 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $171.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

