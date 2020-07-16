Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Decreased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after buying an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,809,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Danaher by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.75. 1,331,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $187.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.08 and its 200-day moving average is $158.56.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.