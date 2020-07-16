DAPS Coin (DAPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $433,138.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including txbit.io, Bitmart, SWFT and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045904 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.28 or 0.04986619 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017485 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033133 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, SWFT, Bitmart, STEX and txbit.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.