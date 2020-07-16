Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Gap Up to $1.52

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.52. Dare Bioscience shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 4,700,571 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DARE shares. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Sunday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Dare Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dare Bioscience Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dare Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Dare Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

