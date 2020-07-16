Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) is Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Davita comprises approximately 4.2% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Davita were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Davita by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 255.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Davita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.38.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $473,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Davita stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.15. The company had a trading volume of 415,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $78.32. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

