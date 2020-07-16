DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This is an increase from DE ENHANCED GLB/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Get DE ENHANCED GLB/COM alerts:

NYSE:DEX opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DE ENHANCED GLB/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DE ENHANCED GLB/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.