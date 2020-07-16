DEAPcoin (DEP) Market Capitalization Tops $7.87 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. One DEAPcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and $1.43 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.01898250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00089841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00185270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001048 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.