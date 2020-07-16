Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4,487.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.87.

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.40. 909,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,946. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.95. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.27 and a 200 day moving average of $153.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

