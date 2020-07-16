Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($1.00). Delphi Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 255.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLPH. ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Delphi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Shares of NYSE DLPH traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 170,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,020. Delphi Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,245,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

