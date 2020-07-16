DeVault (DVT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $514.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One DeVault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. DeVault has a market cap of $103,872.04 and $514.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeVault has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 296,306,028 coins and its circulating supply is 251,856,276 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

