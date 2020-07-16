Digiwage (WAGE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a market cap of $25,812.40 and $21.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00391374 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024517 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019915 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003356 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003862 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001802 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

