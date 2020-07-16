DigixDAO Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $545,271.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $45.48 or 0.00498881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE, Radar Relay and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.01898250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00089841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00185270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00033159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 181,376 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Livecoin, IDEX, Radar Relay, Huobi, Liqui, AirSwap, Binance, Gate.io, Bancor Network, OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

