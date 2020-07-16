Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.57.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:DFS traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,627. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $2,669,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $997,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 53.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $2,240,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $216,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

