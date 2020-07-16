Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $239.97

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $239.97 and traded as high as $262.60. Drax Group shares last traded at $260.00, with a volume of 662,036 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Drax Group to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 325 ($4.00) to GBX 305 ($3.75) in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 310 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 329.86 ($4.06).

Get Drax Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2,586.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 232.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 239.97.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.40), for a total value of £40,556.10 ($49,909.06).

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.