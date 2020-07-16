Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network increased its position in Duke Energy by 24.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.43.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,294. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

