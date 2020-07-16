Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,454,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.43.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

