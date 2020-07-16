Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.24.

Shares of ETN traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.00. 1,299,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.49. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

