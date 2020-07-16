ECC Market Capitalization Tops $4.57 Million (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 98% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, ECC has traded 96% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ECC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. ECC has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $74.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00041944 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,149.43 or 1.00372504 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001068 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000310 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00145066 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005903 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

