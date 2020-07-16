Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after acquiring an additional 941,468 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after acquiring an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 493,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL traded up $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $206.95. 570,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.01 and a 200-day moving average of $191.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Bank of America began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

