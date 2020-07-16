Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.9% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.61. The stock had a trading volume of 496,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,191. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.63. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus dropped their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.