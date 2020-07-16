Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.20

Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as high as $2.32. Ecosynthetix shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 8,550 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $127.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 23.72 and a quick ratio of 22.38.

Get Ecosynthetix alerts:

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecosynthetix Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Ecosynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecosynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.