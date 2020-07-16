EDRCoin (EDRC) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $18,488.51 and $3.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash . EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.