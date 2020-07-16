Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,161. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,216.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $33.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

