Elysian Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $66,550.97 and approximately $199,015.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046009 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.04983775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017420 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

