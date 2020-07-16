eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.89. eMagin shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 1,947,600 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eMagin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,741 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.49% of eMagin worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

