eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.89. eMagin shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 1,947,600 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.
eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.
About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)
eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.
