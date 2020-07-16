Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the period. Emcor Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Emcor Group worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 988.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Emcor Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EME traded up $2.96 on Wednesday, hitting $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,790. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.24.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

