Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 301.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Emerson Electric by 118.4% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 90,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in Emerson Electric by 21.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 240.6% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.03. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

