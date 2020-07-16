Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 15,044 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the period. BorgWarner comprises about 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.59.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,711.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.