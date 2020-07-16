Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Amedisys by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Amedisys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amedisys from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $211.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.40. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins bought 2,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.48 per share, with a total value of $334,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,965.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $152,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,755.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,081 shares of company stock worth $6,939,248. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

