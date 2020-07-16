Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Freshpet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,491,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,285,000 after purchasing an additional 219,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $290,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,549,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $5,525,341. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.36.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,497.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Freshpet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $91.09.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

