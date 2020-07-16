Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,670 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $112.73 on Thursday. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -663.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $124,503.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,404,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,283 shares of company stock worth $11,530,102. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

