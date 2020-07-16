Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.17% of Meritor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Meritor by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 337,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Meritor by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTOR opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. Meritor Inc has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. Meritor had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 64.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

