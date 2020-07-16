Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,685,000 after buying an additional 186,512 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $5,046,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS opened at $131.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.82. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $138.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

In other news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,300 shares of company stock worth $5,305,752. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

